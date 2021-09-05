Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lifted by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,870,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,214,000 after purchasing an additional 576,023 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,708,000 after purchasing an additional 997,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,817,000 after purchasing an additional 424,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.72. 5,360,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,531,430. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

