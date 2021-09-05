Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 14,333 shares during the period. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASPU. Northland Securities began coverage on Aspen Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

