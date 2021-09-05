Morgan Stanley Buys 26,055 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Open Lending by 61.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Open Lending by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $12,665,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.85 and a beta of 0.36. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $5,907,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $32,121,300 over the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

