Morgan Stanley Buys 3,019 Shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Scully Royalty were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Scully Royalty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRL stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Scully Royalty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

