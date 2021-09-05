Morgan Stanley Buys 6,907 Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNLN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 103,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $16.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

