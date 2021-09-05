Morgan Stanley Downgrades LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEGIF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Commerzbank raised LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

