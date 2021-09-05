Morgan Stanley Has $2.29 Million Position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $384.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $29.42.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

