Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Glatfelter worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,404,000 after buying an additional 353,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,604 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 726.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the first quarter worth $1,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $708.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

