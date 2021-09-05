Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151,421 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Inseego worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Inseego by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $8.58 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $885.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

