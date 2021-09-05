Morgan Stanley Sells 33,922 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,327,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 3,521.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXA opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

