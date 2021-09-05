Morgan Stanley Sells 47,151 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 22.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

