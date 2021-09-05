Morgan Stanley Sells 8,907 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Sierra Bancorp worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 71.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $523,000. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

