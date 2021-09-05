MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $72.71 million and $119.88 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,167,562,365 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

