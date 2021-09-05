Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Sells $84,961.44 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MWA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,001,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,691,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,088,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 721,883 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 639,975 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

