Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLLGF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Mullen Group stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

