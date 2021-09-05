Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,941 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. JustInvest LLC raised its position in First Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in First Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.48.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

