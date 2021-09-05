Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xperi in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.69. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XPER shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

