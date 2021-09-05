Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Ossiam increased its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.33 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.88.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

