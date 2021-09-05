Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

