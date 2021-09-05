Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.09 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $301.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

