Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of National Retail Properties worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.46%.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

