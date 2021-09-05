Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,117,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,696,000 after buying an additional 214,812 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 522,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.