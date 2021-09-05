Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,135 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Upwork worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,051 shares of company stock worth $2,864,755. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

