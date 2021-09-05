Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $6,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,084,000 after purchasing an additional 257,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.