Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on October 4th

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

