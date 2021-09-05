Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MYE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 65,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,674. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $815.63 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

