Name Change Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0406 on Major Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $79,631.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,073,203 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

