Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,895,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000.

DFUS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

