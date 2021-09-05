Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of EVRG opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.34. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

