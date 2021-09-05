Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,881,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 90,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 39.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 101,788 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 138.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $79.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.