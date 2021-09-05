Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $179.04 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.53. 490,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $199.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average of $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

