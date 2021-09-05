National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 4,157 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $224,602.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 817 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $44,240.55.

NRC stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. National Research Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in National Research during the second quarter valued at about $9,552,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,129 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

