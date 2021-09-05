Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $37.69 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00037651 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00033142 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,547,416 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

