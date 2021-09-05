NCC Group (LON:NCC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $343.50

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 343.50 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 342.53 ($4.48), with a volume of 69050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 329 ($4.30).

Several analysts recently commented on NCC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered NCC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 318 ($4.15) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 313.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 290.76.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

