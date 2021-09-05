nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) versus The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Head-To-Head Survey

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Descartes Systems Group and nCino, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 nCino 0 5 7 0 2.58

The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus target price of $72.85, suggesting a potential downside of 9.77%. nCino has a consensus target price of $83.16, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and nCino’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $348.66 million 19.60 $52.10 million $0.61 132.36 nCino $138.18 million 51.95 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -226.15

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 16.35% 6.64% 5.73% nCino -23.72% -9.82% -7.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of nCino shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats nCino on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

