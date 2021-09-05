Neblio (NEBL) Hits One Day Volume of $2.28 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $27.08 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $1.52 or 0.00003049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060526 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00028969 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008770 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,201,010 coins and its circulating supply is 17,840,845 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

