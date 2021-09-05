Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $64.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

NTNX opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

