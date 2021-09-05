Needham & Company LLC Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $35.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ChargePoint stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $308,087.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,088.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

