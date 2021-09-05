Nervos Network (CKB) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $18.71 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $450.01 million and approximately $18.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,027.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.41 or 0.07792596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $213.67 or 0.00427114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $711.18 or 0.01421582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00138214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.59 or 0.00680820 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.00610897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.89 or 0.00397568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005959 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,538,719,366 coins and its circulating supply is 27,695,379,745 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars.

