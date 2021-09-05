Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Nevro worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nevro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,694,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $654,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1,523.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,762,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 38.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 318,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after purchasing an additional 87,967 shares during the period.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.59. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

