New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 57,587 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,746 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of F.N.B. worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 60.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNB. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

