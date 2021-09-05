New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMP opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMP. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

