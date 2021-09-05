New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.19 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.02 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

