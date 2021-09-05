New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medallia were worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1,623.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medallia alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. cut their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medallia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

MDLA opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $146,862.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.