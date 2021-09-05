New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 118,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $177,000. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Barclays raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE ZIM opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

