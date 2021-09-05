New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of WESCO International worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 61,281 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 67,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

WCC opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 120.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

