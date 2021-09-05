Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,608,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,081,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 158,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

