Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 165 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises approximately 1.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $100.89. 989,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,169. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.