Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys 1,945 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $184,178,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8,868.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 850,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,235,000 after purchasing an additional 840,864 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 919,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,562,000 after purchasing an additional 602,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,594,000 after purchasing an additional 459,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

NYSE IQV traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.22. 509,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,703. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.68 and a 200-day moving average of $228.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

