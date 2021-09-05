Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $117.19. 2,922,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,236. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.75 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

